'Little munchkin': Rabab Hashim announces daughter's birth

Pakistani television actress Rabab Hashim. — Instagram/abbiehashim

Pakistani television actress Rabab Hashim Wednesday announced the birth of her daughter as she termed Ramadan the month of blessings for her this year.

"The last few days of Ramadan have been full of blessings for us," she said in the caption of the photos shared on Instagram along with her husband, Sohaib Shamshad, and daughter.

The pair named their daughter Myesha Sohaib Ali.

"Our little munchkin, Myesha Sohaib Ali has arrived," she said.

The Meray Mohsin starlet said her daughter has filled her world with love, joy, and endless blessings.



"Please remember us in your prayers. Sending you all love and good energy!" Hashim added.

In the pictures shared on the social media platform, a wall can be seen decorated for the child's arrival, with the "welcome" sign hanging along with balloons.

Shamshad and Hashim got married on November 27, 2021. She made the announcement on her Instagram with pictures from her special day.

Her wedding functions — mayun, mehndi, and nikkah ceremony — went on for three days and she stole the spotlight that week with her gorgeous looks.

Hashim has been in the industry for around a decade and has worked in several dramas, including Tinkay Ka Sahara, Angna, Sila-e-Mohabbat, Meray Mohsin, and Marzi.