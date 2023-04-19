Pak vs NZ: Islamabad hospitals to be on high alert ahead of matches

The teams of New Zealand and Pakistan arrive at a hotel in Islamabad on April 18, 2023. Screengrab of a Twitter/Abbasshabbir72 video

All hospitals in Islamabad have been put on high alert as the New Zealand cricket squad visits the city for the remaining two Twenty20 Internationals of the five-match series.

The New Zealand team will play the T20Is on April 20 and April 24. The visitors will also play a One Day Internationals in the city on April 26 before flying to Karachi to complete the five-match series.

The visiting team will be staying in the federal capital from April 18 to April 27, the city administration stated in a letter issued on Tuesday.

The District Magistrate has sent a letter to the PIMS and Polyclinics hospitals, requesting them to be prepared for any medical emergency that may arise during the team's stay. Each hospital has been asked to provide two ambulances to ensure that immediate medical attention can be given if required.

The city administration issues a notification on April 18, 2023.

According to the notification, the metro bus service will also be suspended during the transportation of the teams to and from the stadium. In addition, two doctors and two ambulances from the Polyclinic hospital will accompany the teams during their transportation.

To ensure the highest level of medical care is available, the letter also mentioned that three teams of doctors will be kept ready at both hospitals. This will ensure that any medical emergency is dealt with swiftly and effectively.

The city administration is taking all necessary precautions to ensure the safety and well-being of the New Zealand cricket team during their stay in Islamabad. The provision of adequate medical facilities is an essential part of this effort, and the administration is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the visiting team receives the highest possible care.