New Jeans’ Hyein reveals how bandmates comfort her in distress

Hyein from the K-pop group New Jeans revealed how her bandmates comfort her in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

She spoke about how she goes to the girls for comfort in a bad situation, explaining:

“I talk to the members the most. We spend a lot of time together and we’re always in a similar situation, so when something comes up and I talk to them, they can relate and sympathize with me well. They’re all similarly kind and gentle but it’s amazing how they each sympathize [with me] in their own ways.”

She further described their individual approaches to helping her: “In Danielle’s case, she would actively express that she relates and agrees with what I say. When I look a bit sad or gloomy, Haerin is the one who would notice it first and approach me to ask if I’m okay.”

For Minji and Hanni, she explained: “Hanni pays attention to the smallest details and is a warm person. Minji takes care of me like her own little sister. She has a very mature personality by my standards. She’s realistic yet warm and often gives me advice that I can apply rationally.”

