Shakira was an 'intruder' for Gerard Pique's family, his mother never trusted her

Shakira was considered an "intruder" in Gerard Pique’s family especially by his mother Montserrat Bernabeu, who did not like her during their initial days of relationship

According to a report by Essentially Sports, Montserrat was also “bothered” by the 10-year age gap between the former Barcelona star and Waka Waka hitmaker.

Moreover, she had issues with Shakira being a “singer” no matter how successful she was, and only saw her as one of her son’s short fling.

An insider told the outlet, “We are talking about very closed environments. For many families in the city, if you are from Madrid you are already an intruder. Imagine if you are from Colombia!”

“For ‘Montse’ it was a shock,” the insider added. “She saw her from the beginning as an intruder. A fish out of water.”

“[Montserrat] was bothered by everything about her: that she was 10 years older than her son, that she was a singer, no matter how successful she was, that she was not Catalan or at least from a recognizable family. It is a very closed circle and very classist.

The source continued: “She (Montserrat Bernabeu) didn’t trust her (Shakira). She saw her as one more whim of her son. Over time, she got used to the idea.”

However, if reports are to be believed, Montserrat feelings towards Shakira never really changed as she has said to have helped Gerard hide his affair with Clara Chia Marti from the singer while they were still together.