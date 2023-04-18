Quentin Tarantino spills beans on 'retirement' plan

Quentin Tarantino has said he decided to retire from filmmaking after a distinguished 30-year career.
Tarantino told ara, "It's just that I've been making movies for 30 years, and I'm ready to quit."
The critically-acclaimed filmmaker added he would "very much like" to write more books.
"I want to make a second volume of [Cinema Speculation] that also encompasses the '70s but with other films, also from my adolescence," he explained. "And then I will jump to the '80s, and I will also talk about cinema from outside the United States."
Previously, during his The Hateful Eight promotions in 2014, Tarantino spilt beans on his plan to "leave a 10-film filmography". But, he added at the time that this was "not etched in stone".
In other news, David Lynch is all praise of Quentin Tarantino's recent film, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, in 2019.
In the current issue of Cahiers du Cinema, the Twin Peaks director has gushed over how good a "revenge movie" the film is.
"Tarantino's [Once Upon A Time in Hollywood] shows how real life events could have turned out very differently. It's a hell of a good revenge movie, done in feel good fashion," the filmmaker added.
