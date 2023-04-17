Blackpink’s Jennie modifies sexist lyrics in their track ‘Typa Girl’

Jennie from the K-pop group Blackpink is gaining attention for changing the misogynistic lyrics in their song Typa Girl. They made history by being the first ever K-pop group to headline the popular music festival Coachella.
The lyric in the song states: “I’m not like these other girls at all,” which struck fans as misogynistic since it seems to ridicule and look down on certain types of women which goes against the feminist image that Blackpink usually represents.
Although, it’s important to note that the track wasn’t written by any of the girls but instead by songwriter Bekuh Boom. When performing the song at the festival, Jennie switched the lyrics to “I’m not like these other boys at all.”
The modification strips the lyrics of the sexist element which fans of the group were elated to see. They applauded the singer and rapper for stepping up and fighting against prejudiced takes on women.
