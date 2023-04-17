Sheheryar Munawar breaks silence on fight with director in viral video

Combo of a picture of Pakistani actor Sheheryar Munawar (left) and a screengrab from a viral video. — Instagram/see.prime/Twitter/@NaylaAmir

Pakistani actor Sheheryar Munawar and his purported fight with director Sohail Javed that surfaced in a video has been the new talk of the town recently.



The Ho Mann Jahaan star was seen arguing with the director at his home in a video that went viral a couple of days ago.

An enraged Munawar was telling Javed to "get out" of his house. He told the director to "have iftari if he wants (a table set with food on it was also seen in the video) and leave".

However, the netizens weren't sure if the feud was real or staged as both Munawar and Javed had remained tight-lipped about the matter until now.

Breaking the silence on the matter, Sheheryar released a clarification saying that he decided to speak after reading the people's comments.

"I wanted to talk to you guys because I'm sure you would have seen that video. Years of hard work by me and Sohail [...] I read your comments and I realised what you guys think," the Zindagi Gulzar Hai actor said.

He went on to say that he just wanted to apologise to the people.

"I'm sorry that as a society we only want to see negative things and promote the same things and make them viral," Shehryar said as he zoomed out the camera and took Javed in the frame who was sitting beside him.

That's when Javed said that despite making such content viral, people complain about why "negative content" is shown in Pakistani drama serials and films.

The pair confirmed that their fight was staged and it was a publicity stunt for an upcoming project which is a similar story about a writer.