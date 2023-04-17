Sarah Ferguson looks sad in new photos after coronation snub

Sarah Ferguson who was recently seen taking digs at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly been snubbed from King Charles coronation.

The Duchess of York was pictured with her former husband Prince Andrew as they left Royal Lodge on Sunday.

Commenting on the photo, express.co.uk said she looked forlorn as she w after reportedly being snubbed ahead of the coronation.

Sarah Ferguson was photographed next Prince Andrew, who was behind the wheel of a Range Rover.

The photo came after it was reported that she is not expected to attend the King's coronation on May 6 despite daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie set to attend.

Speaking MailOnline, royal commentator Tom Bower said the Duchess excluded herself due to her previous conduct, adding her presence would "provoke critical comment which the King doesn't need."

Fergie spoke also spoke on Loose Women earlier this month, where she had detailed her plans for Coronation Day which consisted of watching the historic moment on TV.