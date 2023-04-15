Prince George to become youngest future king to play official role at coronation

Kate Middleton and Prince William's eldest son Prince George's special role at his grandfather King Charles' coronation will be a historic first.



Prince George, who is second in line to the throne (behind his father), will serve as a Page of Honor at the crowning ceremony, according to Buckingham Palace.

The nine-year-old's coronation participation marks the first time in modern royal history that a future monarch is officially involved in such a service.



According to The Telegraph, George will become the youngest future king to play an official role at a coronation.



"Bringing George in also sends all the right symbolism for the future and gives him something he will always remember," royal author Hugo Vickers told The Times before plans were finalized.

Charles, who was 4 at the coronation of his mother Queen Elizabeth in 1953, was only brought in to watch the investiture segment (highlighted by the moment of crowning) during the three-hour service.

Queen Elizabeth was 11 at the coronation of her father, King George VI, in 1937 and similarly witnessed the festivities from the Royal Gallery, per Westminster Abbey. They also appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with other members of the royal family following each coronation.

Prince George is likely to step out in the same way. King Charles, 74, and Queen Camilla, 75, will appear on the palace balcony for the first time in the new reign following the crowning ceremony joined by members of the royal family.