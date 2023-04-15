Lisa Marie Presley’s ex named guardian in amid Riley Keough and Priscilla legal battle

Lisa Marie Presley’s ex Michael Lockwood will be representing their twins Harper Vivienne Ann and Finley Aaron Love amid the family’s trust battle.

Following the death of Lisa Marie Presley, full custody of the 14-year-old twins she shared with Lockwood has been officially granted to their father, as per the hearing held in Los Angeles on Thursday, April 13th, 2023, per People.

Neither Lisa Marie’s mother, Priscilla Presley, or her 33-year-old daughter, Riley Keough, were in attendance for the hearing regarding Lockwood’s petition to represent the twins in the family’s ongoing trust battle.

Judge Lynn Healey Scaduto considered Lockwood’s request to represent the twins in a trust battle regarding Lisa Marie’s will. The musician’s lawyer, Scott Rahn, said he was “ready, able and willing to protect their interests” before judge, Lynn Healey Scaduto, granted the request, as per the outlet.

Lawyers for Priscilla and Riley had no objections to the request and the judge said she would issue a written ruling.

Lockwood’s reasoning was that “the minor is a beneficiary of a trust at issue before the probate court in the above-referenced case. The minor requires appointment of a guardian ad litem to represent her interests in the proceeding.”

“There is no conflict regarding appointment because the proposed guardian is not a beneficiary of the trust instrument at issue,” Lockwood, who welcomed Harper and Finley with Lisa Marie in October 2008, added.

Lisa Marie, the only child of Elvis Presley and ex-wife Priscilla, passed away in January at the age of 54 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

In February, two weeks after Lisa Marie’s death, Priscilla filed paperwork challenging a 2016 amendment to her daughter’s will, which removed Priscilla and Lisa Marie’s former business manager, Barry Siegel, as co-trustees and named Riley and her brother, Benjamin Keough, as the new co-trustees. (Benjamin died in 2020, leaving Riley as the sole heir.)

Riley and Priscilla made many public appearances together in 2022 to promote the Elvis biopic, but their relationship was said to have soured in light of the legal dispute.