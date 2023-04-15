'Vanderpump Rules': Raquel Leviss checks into mental health facility after Tom Sandoval drama?

Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss has checked into mental health facility days after getting her affair with Tom Sandoval exposed.

As reported by ET, a rep for Leviss' has confirmed that, "Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling."

The source close to the reality show star further informed that Leviss had planned to admit herself before the VPR reunion was filmed on March 23.

"She was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment," said the rep. "Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health."

Leviss' rep also noted that she is not in rehab for substance abuse issues.

Last month, amid allegations of being in a months-long affair with Sandoval while he was already in a 9 year long relationship with Ariana Madix, Leviss broke the silence about the scandal and reflected on her behavioral issues in an exclusive statement, she shared on Instagram story at that time.

"I am reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved," read her statement.

"I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships. I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices."