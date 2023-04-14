Angela Bassett recalls hand-holding moment with Austin Butler during Oscars

Angela Bassett recalled the sweet moment she supported Austin Butler at the 2023 Oscars.

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actress, who was sitting next to Butler during the star-studded event, recalled reaching for his hand when his category was announced.

Bassett, 64, wrote that she “understood intimately what he felt” in a TIME’s 100 Most Influential People of 2023 series as a tribute to the Elvis star published today.

“On the evening of the Oscars, with Austin seated next to me, I understood intimately what he felt when it was time to learn if he would climb those stairs to the stage,” Bassett wrote.

“So, I took his hand and held it softly as the winner was announced. Although his name wasn’t called, Austin is no less a winner.”

Reflecting on the moment, Bassett added, “The time had come for Austin to say goodbye to Elvis as he began to embrace an infinite universe of possibilities as an actor. I can’t wait to see what he brings us next.”

Butler was nominated in the Best Actor category alongside Colin Farrell, Bill Nighy, Paul Mescal, and Brendan Fraser, who took home the award.

Bassett further wrote that she was “fortunate” to become the actor’s friend during the busy awards season and during a time when they were “both starting to find our grooves.”

“We connected in a fleeting moment, one of many when we would share a hug and warm words. Despite all that swirled around him, Austin opened his heart to new friends. I was fortunate to be one of them,” she added.