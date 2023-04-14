Demi Lovato is too 'happy' to write next emo-inspired album

Demi Lovato explained how they don't know what to write in their upcoming album, which is going to be emo-inspired.

During the discussion about the resurgence of emo music at Emo Nite in Los Angeles, Demi opened up on how they can relate to it.

"I grew up listening to this music. And I wanted to go back to my roots," Demi explained during an interview with CBS Mornings.

They continued, "Whether you're going through a depression or you're having fun with your friends, there's so many emotions that's in this music."

The Heart Attack singer added that they feel "this generation is hungry for it" — and they're ready to provide with their upcoming album.

"Whether it was angst, whether it's falling in love, sadness, I always made music to become an inspiration to other people while also doing what I love," they said.

When asked about their plans to write about on their emo-inspired album, Demi said that they're not quite sure yet.

"I definitely am in a really good place," they said. "I don't know what I'm going to write about on my next album because I'm so happy. It is a really good feeling, but I don't know what I'm going to do."