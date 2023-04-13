Tom Sandoval 'takes break' from Raquel Leviss

Tom Sandoval opened up about his relationship with Raquel Leviss, adding they are "taking a break" amid the affair scandal.

Speaking to Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast, the 40-year-old said, “We’re really good friends,” adding, “Were not putting any label on it.”

The reality star revealed that the scandalous duo is “taking a break” amid the scandal fallout.

On the host's question of whether the pair are now “friends with benefits,” the bar owner said, “Not right now.”

In other news, Sandoval is seemingly not shrugging off dating Leviss rumours after their shocking cheating scandal.

Recently, the 40-year-old was seen escorting his PumpRules co-star to the airport.

As per Page Six, the bar owner drove Leviss’ to the airport after helping her out with luggage into the car.

Later, Sandoval was spotted returning to his L.A. $2 million Valley Village, which he shares with former partner Ariana Madix.

Previously, the 28-year-old was spotted leaving Sandoval’s house while Madix was out of town for work.

However, the TomTom co-owner rep clarified Leviss’ visit, telling Us Weekly, “Raquel stopped by briefly, not even for 20 minutes, because Tom had a flight and she had an interview for Evolution.”



