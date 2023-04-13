Kellyanne Conway divorce: Who is she dating now?

Kellyanne Conway in an interview with CNN.— CNN Video

Kellyanne Conway is not in a relationship right now and has stopped dating, according to some reports. She was formerly married to George Conway, a renowned attorney and conservative political commentator, for many years, and they have four children together. However, in August 2020, the couple declared their separation, citing "irreconcilable differences".

Since the announcement of their separation, there have been no public speculations about Kellyanne Conway's involvement with anyone new. She has generally refrained from discussing her personal life in the media and has not commented on her current romantic circumstances.

Who is Kellyanne Conway?

Kellyanne Conway, a well-known Republican pollster, became involved with Donald Trump's presidential campaign in July 2016 and quickly rose to become the campaign manager. Following Trump's election victory, she became one of the administration's most visible figures, frequently appearing on television. In one instance, she defended the administration's claim of record-breaking inaugural crowds by citing "alternative facts."



Kellyanne Conway's marriage

On their Twitter accounts, both Kellyanne and George Conway issued a statement describing their separation as "amicable," emphasising their commitment to their four children and the joyful years they spent together, including their four corgis. While George, who is 59 years old, did not elaborate on the news of their split, Kellyanne, who is 56 years old, cautioned a Washington Post journalist to be careful with presumptions and loose nonfacts.

Kellyanne was married to George, a prominent New York lawyer who represented Paula Jones in her sexual harassment lawsuit against President Bill Clinton in 1994. George initially supported Trump's candidacy and even contemplated joining his cabinet. However, his opinion of the president soured rapidly, and in March 2018, he began a barrage of criticism against Trump on his Twitter account, which eventually amassed over a million followers.

Despite some scepticism from others who believed that the Conways' political stance was a facade to bridge the gap between Washington's ideological factions as public interest in their marriage grew, tensions within the family began to escalate. This was particularly true when their teenage daughter, Claudia, became famous for mocking her parents and Trump in her popular tweets and TikTok videos.



Kellyanne Conway divorce

The first reports of the divorce emerged from Page Six, which quoted unidentified sources late on Friday, suggesting that the couple attempted to resolve their marital issues but are now preparing for a divorce. The article also stated that both parties have retained lawyers.

Since 2001, Kellyanne and her husband have been married, and their relationship has been the subject of constant media attention, particularly during Kellyanne's tenure in the White House when her husband frequently criticised Trump in public while she praised him.

In her 2022 biography, Kellyanne Conway hinted at some marital difficulties resulting from their differing political views, and she revealed that Ivanka Trump had suggested couples counselling.