Rani Mukerji shares 'why daughter Adira is not ready to watch her films on-screen'

Rani Mukerji's 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway' impresses audeince worldwide

Rani Mukerji believes her daughter Adira is not yet ready to watch her films on-screen.

While talking to Indiatoday, Rani stated that she did watch Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway trailer, but ended up bursting into tears. According to Rani, her daughter is still not well-eqipped mentally to differentatiate Rani as an actor and as a mother.

The actress shared: “Adira has not seen the film. She actually saw the trailer.”

During the coversation the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress was asked if she would make Adira watch the film anytime soon, Rani replied: “It is too early for her to see the film, she is still very young.”

She went on to say: “Adira is not able to associate me as an actor separately and me as a mother. So, if I am crying onscreen, she feels my mom is hurt and she is crying. She cannot take that. Maybe, another 3-4 years before she is able to do that differentiate that.”

Mukerji further talked about staying away from social media and paparazzi. She added: “It is important but we are aware that once Adira grows, she will have a mind of her own and then we cannot do what we are doing with her now.”

On the work front, Rani Mukerji is currently reading out scripts. Meanwhile, she was last seen in film Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.