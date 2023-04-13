Ellie Goulding to voice climate change concerns in next album: ‘make me so angry'

Ellie Goulding has spoke about her plans to write music about climate change as she is so angry about the constant increase in it.

The British singer-songwriter, who recently made the headlines for referring to her album new Higher Than Heaven album opened up about climate change and how she may voice her concerns about it in next album.

In an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE, the British singer said , "I'm really particularly looking forward to touring because I just know I'm going to enjoy it. Sometimes it's tough performing the emotional songs over and over and over again,"

Goulding's recently released album, Higher Than Heaven is entirely based on high-energy dance tracks made to be blasted in nightclubs.

The singer, 36, made the record while pregnant with her son Arthur, whom she shared with husband Caspar Jopling, during lockdown right after releasing 2020's Brightest Blue album, which she describes as "heart and soul."

As a longtime passionate climate change activist, she's been getting increasingly upset about the state of the world and certain world leaders' lack of urgency to reduce pollution and its effects.

Although she's never created music on such topics before, it could happen for a future project.

"People used to sometimes say to me, 'Will you ever write about the environment?' I used to cringe at that," explained Goulding.

"Now, I'm not so sure anymore. It's starting to make me so angry to the point where I think it's going to end up in a few songs at some point on an album" she added.