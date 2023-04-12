 
Wednesday April 12, 2023
'Andor's Andy Serkis weighs in on fan theory

'Andor' actor Andy Serkis's character is popular among fans

By Web Desk
April 12, 2023
Andor actor Andy Serkis has weighed in on a fan's theory about his character's fate in the upcoming season two.

Speaking to Collider, the 58-year-old said, "Well, put it this way, [Andor showrunner] Tony Gilroy said to me: 'He's still alive!'" Serkis said when asked about his character's fate.

"That's what he said to me. So, that seems to me like there's some sort of… there's a possibility that he might be alive," he added.

Serkis also suggested that his character's fame would lead to his comeback.

"I seriously hope that is going to manifest because I really do love the character, and I love playing the character so much. He's so complex and flawed and human and brave."

I really love the arc of the character, and I think there's definitely — I'm just imagining him sitting at Narkina 5 at the moment, on his own, perfecting his backstroke," he added.