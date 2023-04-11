Jennifer Lopez back in action - Trailer for Netflix 'The Mother' out

Trailer for "The Mother", Netflix's new thriller that thrusts Jennifer Lopez into the lead role, has been released.

Jennifer, who last showed off her action chops in the 2002 thriller "Enough", has returned to enthrall fans with her skills in new adventure.



Ben Affleck's sweetheart is up for the challenge in the new thriller which is a rare combination of high-octane action and genuine emotion.

"The film is coming to Netflix May 12," revealed Jennifer Lopez on his Instagram Tuesday.



Check out the new trailer for THE MOTHER below:



The mega pop star is seen playing an assassin who comes out of hiding to protect the daughter she was forced to leave behind because of her dangerous job.



Lopez, in the action-packed trailer, can be heard saying: "I'm a killer. But I'm also a mother," Lopez says in the action-packed trailer. "And I will die protecting her."



Appreciating Lopez's skills, director Niki Caro said: "I knew Jennifer was the only actress for the role."



"Jennifer brings her legendary skill and precision to the action elements, but also brings her strength as a dramatic actor and her experience as a mother right to the heart of the movie," adds Caro, 56. "I knew Jennifer was the only actress for the role," Niki Caro told.

Synopsis

A deadly female assassin, played by Jennifer Lopez, is forced to come out of hiding to protect the daughter she left behind from dangerous assailants.



The Mother cast

-- Jennifer Lopez as the protagonist



-- Joseph Fiennes

-- Omari Hardwick

-- Gael García Bernal

-- Paul Raci

-- Lucy Paez

-- Jesse Garcia

-- Yvonne Senat Jones.