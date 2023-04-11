Makkah braces for rain during last 10 days of Ramadan

Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque amid heavy rain in this undated photo. — Facebook/jjhy.jeddawi//File

While making early preparations to protect the safety and security of pilgrims visiting the Grand Mosque during the final ten days of Ramadan, Saudi Arabian authorities declared that they were conducting "emergency plans to confront the rain" in the holy city of Makkah.

In cooperation with other government agencies working in the Grand Mosque, the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, represented by the Environmental Protection Services and Achievement Agency, hired more than 200 supervisors and observers, 4,000 workers, and more than 500 pieces of equipment to deal with the rain that swept the Grand Mosque on Monday.

Sheikh Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, the General President for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, gave the Agency for Security, Safety, Confrontation of Emergencies and Risks the order to create and implement field plans to deal with the rain in anticipation of the rainy conditions that the National Centre of Meteorology had predicted.

In several areas of the Kingdom, including Al-Baha, Makkah, Madinah, Tabuk, Al-Jawf, the Northern Borders region, Hail, Najran, Jazan, Asir, Al-Qassim, Riyadh, and the southern parts of the Eastern Province, the centre issued a storm warning with active winds, dust, and hail showers that could produce torrential rains.

The Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday that the number of pilgrims and worshippers visiting the holy capital during Ramadan had exceeded 950,000 since the beginning of the month. It also cautioned against being careless.

Al-Sudais emphasised the significance of making the most effort possible, utilising all resources, maintaining alertness and readiness, effective collaboration with all pertinent authorities, and stepping up the efforts of the presidential agencies working in the Grand Mosque.