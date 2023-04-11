Connor Sturgeon: Who was the Louisville gunman?

The image shows the suspect in the Louisville bank shooting Connor Sturgeon. — Facebook/Lisa Sturgeon

Connor Sturgeon, 25, has been named as the suspect in Louisville bank shooting by the Louisville Metro Police.

Police said that Sturgeon entered a conference room where many workers were gathering on Monday morning and began to shoot. There were five fatalities and eight injuries in the Kentucky bank shooting.

Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel, the interim chief of the LMPD, announced the death of the Louisville gunman at a news conference on Monday in the late afternoon.

Police then clarified that he was 25 rather than 23, as they had previously stated.

What we know about Connor Sturgeon?

Police claim that 25-year-old Connor Sturgeon worked for Old National Bank.

According to ABC News, Sturgeon worked as an intern at the bank for three years before being hired on a full-time basis in June 2021. He received a promotion in April 2022.

The image shows the suspect in the Louisville bank shooting Connor Sturgeon. —LinkedIn/Connor Sturgeon

Law enforcement officials told ABC News that Sturgeon had recently been informed that he would lose his job. He was sacked, but the reason why is yet unknown, according to insiders.

According to sources who spoke to the outlet, Sturgeon warned his parents and pals in a note before the massacre that "he was going to shoot up a bank."

Sturgeon, according to the police, was live-streaming the shooting on social media.

According to officials, a rifle was used in the incident.

On Monday afternoon, the ATF and Louisville Metro Police were spotted at a residence in the Camp Taylor neighbourhood. According to a representative for the ATF, that was related to the incident.

The suspect in the Louisville bank shooting carried an AR-15-style rifle, according to federal law enforcement personnel.



Five victims who were killed in the incident have been identified as Joshua Barrick, 40, Juliana Farmer, 45, Tommy Elliott, 63, James Tutt, 64, and Deana Eckert, 57, the local police chief said.