Lucasfilm gives cold shoulder on 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' season 2

Star Wars star Ewan McGregor apparently seeks Obi-Wan Kenobi season two.

However, Lucasfilm's head honcho Kathleen Kennedy has yet to offer a promising update.



During an interview with Variety, Kennedy said, "That is not an active development," Kennedy said of Season 2. "But I never say never, because there's always the possibility. That show was so well-received and [director] Deborah Chow did such a spectacular job."

"Ewan McGregor really wants to do another," she continued. "Everybody's all hands on deck with what we're doing right now, as you can see by what we showed everybody [at Celebration]. We'll turn our attention to that again maybe down the road."

In other news, Kennedy shared an update about Rian Johnson and Taika Waititi's collaboration with the studio.

During an interview with Variety, the studio's head honcho axed previously announced Johnson's Star Wars original trilogy.

However, she added the studio would be keen to collaborate with him again, "Rian and I talk all the time," adding, "He is unbelievably busy. So we're not actively involved in anything at the moment because he's doing another one of the 'Glass Onion' movies and then God knows what else. But he really wants to step back into the space. It's a big commitment of time, so that's really on him."

The 69-year-old also addressed Waititi's standalone movie, adding that currently, there is no solid development to share. However, she added that the movie is still on the cards.