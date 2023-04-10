Markham mosque incident: Man charged for 'hate motivated attack'

A mosque on Denison Street in the city of Markham where the incident took place. — CBC

A suspect was arrested and charged for allegedly threatening a worshipper and hurling religious slurs, in what they called a "hate-motivated attack" on a mosque in the state of Ontario last week, Canadian police said.

York Regional Police said in a statement released on Sunday that the suspect, a 28-year-old male attacked the mosque in Markham City and was later taken into custody. He will be presented before the Ontario Superior Court of Justice in Newmarket on Tuesday, to defend the charges of hurling threats, assault with a weapon and dangerous driving, they added.

As per the Islamic Society of Markham (ISM), an individual had entered the mosque in Markham, 30 kilometres (18.6 miles) north of Toronto, on Thursday and apparently tore a copy of the Holy Quran and yelled at worshippers. However, the police statement did not mention this.

"The individual, upon exiting the mosque, then attempted to run over or strike worshippers with his vehicle," the body further said.

"We are deeply troubled by this incident, especially as we near the anniversary of the London Terror Attack, where a family in London was run down in an act of hatred."

The incident comes during the holy month of Ramadan when worshippers throng mosques.

The attack provoked condemnations from Muslims and Canadian leaders alike.

Canadian Trade Minister Mary Ng said that learning about the incident "deeply disturbed" her. Mary, who is a local member of the Canadian Parliament, further stated that such "violent hate crimes" had no place in the country.

Meanwhile, the National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) tweeted: "We have been greatly distressed to learn about an apparent violent hate crime at a Markham mosque, where an individual yelled slurs, tore up a Qur'an, and attempted to run down worshippers in his vehicle."

NCCM is Canada's largest Muslim advocacy organisation, according to its website.

The independent, non-profit, non-partisan, grassroots human rights, civil liberties and advocacy organisation is headquartered in Ottawa and has offices in the Greater Toronto Area, Montreal, London, Edmonton, and Saskatoon.