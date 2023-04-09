Drew Barrymore talks ‘dating while aging’: ‘We’re not dusty, old or dry’!’

Famed host Drew Barrymore recently wore her heart on her sleeve and shed some light into “dating while aging”.

The star got candid over everything during her interview with Entertainment Tonight.

She started the chat off by saying, “There’s something in that stigma that I don’t want you to think I’m some dusty, old, dry thing. That’s not the image I want.”

During the course of the interview, Barrymore also broke down her experience with perimenopause symptoms.

In light of this, she said, “I feel very confident, normally, and I want to be who I am and present myself. But in that moment, I thought, 'I have to tell this story because it was a real-life experience of, I'm so proud to be here.' I'm an open book. But in that one moment, I was like, 'I don't want to say what it is because I'm engaging in someone who I want to see me a certain way.'”

She also voiced her desire to ‘rebrand’ the word menopause and added, “If Mark Zuckerberg could rebrand Facebook to Meta, maybe we can do this for menopause.”

“Because, we've got the word men-o-pause. Pause is a natural stop ... to a lover that there might be something repellent about that subject. Whereas with no one else do I find this subject taboo.”