Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes sells their 'romance' to TV exes

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are out to plot their comeback to the on-screen after their controversial ABC exit.



“They’re pitching themselves as a duo,” a source snitched to Us Weekly, adding, “They’ve pitched a reality show, docuseries, and daytime talk show, all of which they know will be popular and people will watch. Amy has said whatever they do, this is about real love, and they’re in it together.”

Despite reportedly facing multiple rejections, the couple puts up a brave face, encouraging and inspiring each other on every failure.

“If that doesn’t work out, they will vouch for each other and help each other,” the source adds. “They won’t let each other fall. Their love is inspiring both of them to keep encouraging each other and to help each other,” the insider added.

Moreover, the duo has also set their priorities, which is, for now: fun over career.

“They’re enjoying their romantic break, so they are in no rush,” the insider tells Us. “They are doing stuff together that they didn’t do in their marriages. Right now, they’re not focused so much on working because they’re enjoying each other and their relationship in the open,” a tipster tattled.

Previously, Robach and Holmes reportedly convince TV exes that they “can be whatever you want us to be.”

However, these persistent attempts are in vain as major TV networks reportedly gave them the cold shoulder.

The scandalous duo pitched several bigwigs in the media industry, including a TMZ-style gossip show.

But sources close to the situation described those pitches as “vague,” according to The Post.

One thing’s for sure,” the source told the daily. “They can’t do news.”

The pair are no longer “credible” as newspeople, the insider stated, noting a flurry of reports of their controversial affair’s leaked pictures also allegations that dogged Holmes about previous flings with junior staffers at ABC News.T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach previous attempts were reportedly in vain