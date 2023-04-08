Here’s why Meghan Markle never attended Easter with the Royal Family

Before she stepped down as a senior royal with her husband Prince Harry, Meghan Markle had attended plenty of royal events. However, the Duchess of Sussex never ended up joining the royal family for their Easter church outing, via People Magazine.

Weeks before her wedding, the royals gathered at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle — the couple’s wedding venue — for Easter in 2018.

The engaged couple opted to skip the gathering, but Queen Elizabeth was joined for the service by other royals including Prince William, Kate Middleton (who was pregnant with Prince Louis, who they would welcome later that month).

In 2019, Easter fell on April 21st, and Meghan missed the church outing as she was pregnant with her first child, Prince Archie, would arrive just weeks later on May 6. Although, Prince Harry stepped out solo for the event.

In 2020, the couple announced that they were stepping back as senior members of the royal family and relocated to California in March of that year. Easter celebrations that year were not the same as the Covid-19 pandemic engulfed the world.

In 2021, the royal family cancelled their usual Easter outing again due to COVID-19 pandemic precautions.

The royal family returned to their Easter church outing in 2022, with Prince George and Princess Charlotte making their debut at the event alongside their parents. Queen Elizabeth missed the service, but a source told People Magazine that she often worshipped online if she couldn’t go in person in the last years of her life.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan cheered for athletes at the Invictus Games in The Hague.

At the end of 2022, the couple released their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, that seem to unveil the extent of their troubled relations with the royal family. Moreover, Prince Harry’s explosive memoir seem to have exacerbated the tensions.

Now, given the strained relations amongst the royals, it yet to be seen if the couple will be attending the Coronation of King Charles after having received the invitation last month.