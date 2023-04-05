After being accused of insulting UK, Biden tells King Charles he is not coming to coronation

King Charles III and US President Joe Biden spoke on the phone on Tuesday, days after he was accused of insulting the UK by snubbing the coronation.

According to a White House statement shared by the British Embassy in Washington on Twitter, "They underscored the strong UK-US relationship and the friendship between our peoples."



The US president congratulated The King on his upcoming coronation and informed him that his wife Jill Biden looks forward to attending on his behalf.

Shortly after the statement was issued many royal fans said Meghan Markle and Prince Harry would also confirm their attendance soon.

Multiple British journalists recently criticized the US president for skipping the coronation of King Charles.



