Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are in for some 'fun' in new 'Barbie' trailer: Watch

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling bring to life the popular figurines of Barbie in Ken in the latest trailer of Barbie.

Barbie and Ken are in the real world and have to struggle with not being just dolls anymore.

The trailer also shows, other actors as different iterations of Barbie, including Dua Lipa as mermaid Barbie, as per Variety.

The trailer does not reveal much in terms of the characters and storylines. Greta Gerwig serves as the director.

The other cast includes Will Ferrell as the Mattel CEO, Connor Swindells, Nicola Coughlan, Emerald Fennell, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, America Ferrera, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Rhea Perlman, John Cena, Dua Lipa, Sharon Rooney, Ana Cruz Kayne, Ritu Arya and Jamie Demetriou, as well as additional Barbie and Kens, including Emma Mackey, Issa Rae, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Simu Liu, Scott Evans and Ncuti Gatwa.

Mattel Films, Heyday Films, and Robbie and her husband Tom Ackerley’s, LuckyChap Entertainment have co-produced the film. Meanwhile, Gerwig and her husband, filmmaker Noah Baumbach, have co-written and directed the movie.



Barbie is bowing to the audience on July 21.



