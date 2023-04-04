Lionel Messi 'set to walk out on PSG this summer'

Argentina's forward Lionel Messi warms up prior to the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group C football match against Mexico.— AFP/file

Lionel Messi of Paris Saint-Germain is reportedly considering leaving the French champions this summer.



When the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner first arrived at Parc des Princes in 2021, he signed a two-year contract and those terms are set to expire in less than three months.

The Argentine international's contract has a one-year option that PSG may exercise, but the club doesn't appear to be interested in keeping him on those conditions.

After Argentina won the world championship in December, PSG was thought to have grown more optimistic about their chances of landing Messi in the French capital on a new deal.

The 35-year-old's future has now become questionable, and during the weekend's Ligue 1 loss to Lyon at the Parc des Princes, he was jeered by his own supporters, according to Sports Mole.

According to L'Equipe, Messi and PSG may part ways this summer, despite Nasser Al-Khelaifi's promise to do everything in his power to keep the player at the club.

During the World Cup break, Al-Khelaifi and the attacker's father, Jorge Messi, reportedly had fruitful conversations regarding a one-year contract, but those talks have not progressed further.

The two parties are still reportedly in negotiations, but chances of a resolution are fading. Messi will likely bid the French champs farewell in a few months.

The Argentine left Barcelona in 2021 because of the Blaugrana's financial crisis, which continues to limit the Catalan club's ability to sign players. Yet, he is still being linked to a stunning return to the club.

Messi is rumoured to still desire to play in the Champions League for the 2023–24 season, despite the fact that clubs in Saudi Arabia and the MLS are reportedly scrambling to pry him away from Paris.



As a result, it is possible that Messi will sign a new short-term contract with PSG, but the Parisiens will demand that he accept a large wage cut in order to do so.

Messi might be reluctant to agree to a 25% wage cut request from PSG, but the absence of firm offers from other Champions League clubs may force his hand.

In his debut season in France, Messi only managed to score six goals in Ligue 1, but he has since found his finest form, scoring 18 goals and dishing out 17 assists in 33 games.

The former Barcelona player currently leads Christophe Galtier's team by six points at the top of the Ligue 1 standings after 67 appearances for PSG across all competitions.