Riley Keough reveals the ‘cool thing’ about being Elvis Presley’s granddaughter

Riley Keough made a rare comment about being the granddaughter of late legendary singer, Elvis Presley.



The 33-year-old actress recently starred in Amazon Prime’s limited series, Daisy Jones & the Six, in which she portrays the titular character.

During a conversation with Interview Magazine, Riley made a rare comment about what excites her about being a part of a famous family.

“One cool thing about being Elvis’ granddaughter is a lot of our family history is very firmly documented,” she told her Zola director Janicza Bravo.

“And I was just somebody who was totally obsessed with heritage and where my family came from. And we have so much of it in archives and it’s so cool to have all of this information that other people found.”

While her mother’s side of the family is composed of famous singers and actors, her father’s side of the family had a lot of history as well. Lisa Marie’s former husband Danny Keough is a famous singer and songwriter. He is also an actor known for The Lodge (2019), Cabin by the Lake (2000) and The Darkling (2000).

She added that she got the similar trait from her paternal side as well. “My dad’s mom was very into family history too. So, on both sides, I have a crazy amount of information, which I just find so fascinating.

While the actress expressed her love for family history, she is in a middle of some family drama with her grandmother Priscilla, who is suing her over the Graceland property.