Elon Musk labels San Francisco city of ‘Walking Dead’

Image shows Elon Musk speaking at an event. — AFP/file

Elon Musk believes that San Francisco, considered the heart of Silicon Valley, is doomed to the extent that an episode of Walking Dead could be filmed without any editing.

Amid tech layoffs and many offices being shut down, Silicon Valley looks at a "doom-loop", Elon Musk said that the situation in downtown San Francisco is "extremely concerning".

"Just walk around downtown SF to see what will happen," the billionaire said on Twitter.

His comments came after American business columnist and author Ashlee Vance called the city "unconscionable".

"Had a 20-minute walk down Market Street with a friend who remarked, 'I've never seen anything like this,' as his head was on a swivel the entire time. I love SF. What the city has become is unconscionable," Vance said in a tweet.



"Several pockets of 20 to 30 people all off their heads. A number of them with pants barely on. Zombies. The walking dead. Cops observing the proceedings from 100 feet away," he added.

Responding to the columnist's comments, Musk said that Twitter was exporting self-destructive mind virus to the world.

"With some exceptions, other tech companies are still doing so. Evil in guise of good," the Twitter CEO also said.

A Twitter user asked the businessman: "How concerning is it that OpenAI is baking these politics into the foundation of machine intelligence?"

Musk replied: "Extremely concerning, given that it leads to a dystopian future - just walk around downtown SF to see what will happen."

Reportedly, SF city is facing several challenges amid the tech meltdown.