Britney Spears steps out with mystery man after ditching wedding ring

Britney Spears was spotted hanging out with a mystery man on Saturday, April 1st, 2023, while she was on vacation in Puerto Rico.

In images exclusively obtained by Page Six, Spears, 41, was photographed at a Starbucks in the beachside town of Dorado, wearing a black off-the-shoulder romper.

She appeared to be scouring the menu next to the unidentified man and, at one point, could be seen taking a sip from her tumbler cup as she looked up at him.

The outlet cited an eyewitness that the man was overheard speaking in Spanish. “[He] ordered and [they] left in the same car together,” the source shared.

The hangout comes just a few days after the singer was seen without her wedding ring at LAX airport with manager and friend, Cade Hudson.

Two days later, her husband Sam Asghari was also spotted with his ring as he walked away from a car valet in Los Angeles. However, his rep told Page Six that he had just taken off the ring because he was filming a movie at the time.

The rep also added that Asghari did not join his wife on vacation because he was busy working.

However, the outlet reported earlier this week that there is no such trouble in the couple’s married life.

Spears and Asghari have been married for less than a year. They tied the knot in a star-studded wedding at the Grammy winner’s mansion in California in June 2022.