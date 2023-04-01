Meghan Markle reacts to major win for Spotify podcast ‘Archetypes’

file footage

Meghan Markle is on an award high and feeling grateful after she bagged a special award for her Spotify podcast Archetypes, reported Mirror UK.

The Duchess of Sussex was awarded a Gracie Award for ‘exemplary work’ on Archetypes, a podcast she launched to investigate ‘labels that try to hold women back’, with its first season releasing in August last year.

Archetypes ran for twelve episodes, with guests like Serena Williams, Paris Hilton, Mariah Carey, to name a few.

Meghan reacted to the win on the Archewell website, writing: “Thank you to the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation for this prestigious honour.”

“This is a shared success for me and the team behind Archetypes – most of whom are women – and the inspiring guests who joined me each week,” Meghan’s note further said.

Meghan’s podcast came as part of a mega deal that she and Prince Harry signed with streaming giant Spotify in 2020, estimated to be around £18 million.