Jimin from BTS earns highest first week sales of any solo artist

Jimin from the K-pop group BTS has achieved the highest first-week sales of any K-pop solo artist on Hanteo Chart. He came out with his solo debut album Face and the title track Like Crazy on March 24th.
This isn’t the first time the singer has made history on Hanteo Chart, becoming the first ever solo artist to achieve over one million copies on the first day of its release. According to the chart, Face has now gone on to sell around 1,454,223 copies in the first week of its release.
He is also the eighth overall artist with the highest first-week sales, with the spots above being taken by his own group BTS along with Blackpink, Stray Kids, Seventeen, NCT Dream, NCT 127 and TXT.
It also went on to top several charts all across the globe and claimed several award-show wins
