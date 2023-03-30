Unsurprisingly, Elon Musk now has the most followers on Twitter

Image shows a picture of Elon Musk behind a mobile phone screen with his Twitter profile.— AFP/file

Former US president Barack Obama has been overtaken by Elon Musk as the most followed Twitter user.

As of right now, according to the follower counts listed on their respective Twitter profiles, the billionaire has 133,068,709 followers as opposed to Obama's 133,042,819 followers.

Musk's $44 billion purchase of Twitter is likely what caused his following count to soar over Obama's. Last June, the Twitter boss reached 100 million followers, and in the months after, that total has only increased.

With some unidentified Twitter employees anonymously reporting that Musk tried to push his content on Twitter's "For You" page, the news is not exactly surprising. Apart from that, the billionaire is quite active on the platform.

Musk uses his account to announce numerous improvements coming to Twitter in between posting random and occasionally nasty memes. Also, he has polled his followers on important issues like whether to reinstate Donald Trump on the site and if Elon Musk ought to stand down as Twitter's CEO.

Obama typically uses his account for professional purposes, such as advancing a worthy cause or presenting some of the things he did while serving as president. Musk's posting habits are in stark contrast to Obama's. The same is true for Katy Perry and Justin Bieber, who are ranked third and fourth in terms of most followers, respectively, according to The Verge.

Surprisingly, Musk has not spoken about this achievement on Twitter. It is usually expected of him to post a meme or a joke.