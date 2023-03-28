Police involved after break-in attempt at Jemima Khan’s house

Jemima Khan. — Instagram/khanjemima

LONDON: Jemima Khan, the former wife of ex-prime minister Imran Khan, has said some unknown men attempted a break-in at her London flat a few days ago in the middle of the night.

On Tuesday afternoon, the journalist and filmmaker released images of four men on her Twitter account asking the public for their identification.

She wrote: "If you can identify them, then please let me know…."

Speaking to Geo News, Jemima shared that she called the police when an attempted break-in at night was made at the house where she lives in Central London.

She said that the two men were caught on camera and Scotland Yard was called in and a report has been registered.

“And then these two guys captured on camera trespassing a few weeks later in the day,” she said about the two men whose visible pictures she shared on her social media platform, clearly showing what they look like.

Jemima said she was not sure if the men are connected and whether they are the same people or different.

This is not the first time Jemima has been targeted in this way.

Five years ago, British-Pakistani taxi driver Hassan Mahmood had pleaded guilty to sending several text messages to Jemima.

The prosecution had accused him of stalking her after Mahmood picked up the screenwriter from a club and dropped her home. Last year, the same driver texted the famous screenwriter again in breach of the restraining order.

Jemima reported him to the police again. Last year, the driver was sentenced to a suspended nine-week prison sentence by a judge for breaching his restraining order against Jemima.

Jemima has been busy recently promoting her hit film 'What's love got to do with it?'.

The screenwriter and film producer said she wanted to show another side of Pakistan to the world.

“I wanted to show the colourful, beautiful, joyful place that I knew when I was in Pakistan as opposed to Pakistan we often see on the Western screens," the filmmaker said in an interview with Geo News.

She has stayed out of Pakistani politics and has refused to be drawn into Pakistani politics. She said: "I need politics out of my life.”