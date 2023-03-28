Former LG candidate of PTI caught looting people in Baldia Town

A man arrested for looting people in Baldia Town turned out to be the PTI's former Local Body candidate. Geo News/File

A local body candidate of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was caught red-handed looting people in Madina Colony of Baldia Town. The accused, identified as Ghulam Nabi, was handed over to the police by furious citizens.

The incident took place in Karachi area of Baldia Town where locals foiled an attempted robbery by three armed men at a local shopping mall. While one of the robbers was caught by the citizens, the other two managed to escape. The prompt action by locals prevented the robbers from succeeding in their heinous act.



After being caught looting, he was tortured by the people before being handed over to the police. According to SSP Kemari Fida Hussain Janwari, the accused had been known to be involved in criminal activities even before the local councilor's election, from which he contested and secured 305 votes from Ward Number four of UC6 on the PTI's ticket.

Upon interrogation, Ghulam Nabi confessed to his involvement in other crimes as well, including the snatching of a motorcycle and robbing a medicine company's van in Baldia area of Ittehad Town. He was arrested by the police in an injured state, and weapons were recovered from his possession.