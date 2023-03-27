Fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain says he has a fake Instagram account

Fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain. — Screengrab/ YouTube/ Hasna Mana Hai

Fast bowler of the national cricket team, Mohammad Hasnain, has revealed that he has a fake Instagram account under the name of a woman.



The young player, who is rarely seen in the media, made the revelation to host Tabish Hashmi during a guest appearance on Geo News show 'Hansna Mana Hai'.

Mohammad Hasnain, while talking about his fans, said that from the messages he receives on Instagram, it seems that he has more female fans than male.



At this, the host jokingly told him not to take these messages from female fans too seriously as most of them are also males disguised as females on social media.

"I know," the young bowler responded, revealing that he, too, has a fake ID on Instagram under the name of a woman.

He said he made the ID long time back to annoy a friend.



"I don't even remember the name of this ID, I created it long ago," he said.

Speaking about himself during the show, 22-year-old Mohammad Hasnain said that at the age of 12, he developed a passion for cricket and started off with street cricket. He then first spoke to his father about joining a cricket academy.

"At the time, I didn't think I wanted to be a fast bowler. i just wanted to play cricket. But I had more talent with fast bowling so that's what I chose later," he shared.

During the show, Hasnain also shared some interesting memories related to his first trip on a plane.

He recalled that the his first experience with flying was when he was travelling to Australia for an U-16 tour. "The most important thing which I was expecting was that I want to see what the world looks like from an aerial view, but I got centre seat," Hasnain shared. He said he requested the man next to him to move to get the window seat, but he did not cooperate.