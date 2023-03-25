Adam Levine pays tribute to wife Behati Prinsloo and three kids at Maroon 5's residency

Adam Levine gave a tribute to wife Behati Prinsloo and three kids during the first night of Maroon 5's Las Vegas residency.
On Friday, March 24, Maroon 5 held their show at the Park MGM's Dolby Live Theater and gave a two-hour set.
As per PEOPLE, at one point frontman, Adam Levine made a toast to wife Behati Prinsloo, and three kids.
Levine told the audience how much he loves his family, saying that previously he "used to do this for myself, and now I do this for them."
The Vegas residency began with Animals and One More Night, a total of 20 songs were played.
