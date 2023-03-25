 
Adam Levine pays tribute to wife Behati Prinsloo and three kids at Maroon 5's residency

Maroon 5's Las Vegas residency began with Adam Levine showing love to family

By Web Desk
March 25, 2023
Adam Levine gave a tribute to wife Behati Prinsloo and three kids during the first night of Maroon 5's Las Vegas residency.

On Friday, March 24, Maroon 5 held their show at the Park MGM's Dolby Live Theater and gave a two-hour set.

As per PEOPLE, at one point frontman, Adam Levine made a toast to wife Behati Prinsloo, and three kids.

Levine told the audience how much he loves his family, saying that previously he "used to do this for myself, and now I do this for them."

The Vegas residency began with Animals and One More Night, a total of 20 songs were played.