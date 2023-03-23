Mindy Kaling dedicates National Medal of Arts to her mother, Priyanka Chopra reacts

Mindy Kaling was awarded the National Medal of Arts by U.S. President Joe Biden, on behalf of the National Endowment for the Arts on Tuesday.

Reacting to her newest achievement, the Office star, 43, turned to her Instagram handle and penned a note of gratitude and dedicated her award to her late mother Swati Chokalingam.

Sharing the pictures from the ceremony, Kaling wrote, “A little while ago, I got a call from Dr. Maria Rosario Jackson that the National Endowment of the Arts and the office of the President wanted to give me the National Medal of Arts for my work in television and as an author. I’m still processing how to receive the news.”

“Yesterday, I went with my family to receive the medal at the White House. To hear the President speak about my parents, their journey to the United States, my late mother’s dreams for me, and the power of comedy to make people understand each other was almost too much to take in. It didn’t feel real!” she continued.

“I mean, I was sitting next to GLADYS KNIGHT. I guess I just want to express my heartfelt gratitude to @potus, @neaarts and @kamalaharris. And to say I promise to spend the rest of my life earning this medal because I don’t feel like I’ve earned it yet,” wrote Kaling.

“I wish my mom could have been there, but what are you gonna do. Nothing is perfect, but yesterday was pretty close,” she concluded. “I love everyone. Thanks @katelinden, Vinay Reddy and @picsschmicks for helping it all happen.”

Kialing received love and support from fans and celebrities including Priyanka Chopra, who commented, “Wow congratulations Mindy! So we’ll deserved.” The Office page also added, “Kelly would be so proud.”

Reese Witherspoon and Ava DuVernay also congratulated her.