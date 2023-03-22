Simone Ashley shares her loved-up photo with Tino Klein, confirming her relationship

Simone Ashley has officially confirmed her relationship with boyfriend Tino Klein.



On Tuesday, the Bridgerton star took to Instagram and posted her first loved-up photo with Klein as they both were seen smiling and holding each other close.

Captioning the post, the 27-year-old wrote, “@gregwilliamsphotography thank you for taking one of my favourite photos.”

Ashley’s fans were ecstatic to see the couple for the first time on social media.



One user commented, “Awwww I love this so much! I'm so thrilled you have this special person in your life.”

“LOVE this!!! What a Beautiful couple, so happy for you,” other remarked.

Another user added, “This is the cutest thing I've ever seen.”

Earlier in December 2022, the Sex Education actress shared a snap of Klein on photo-sharing app as she gave a special birthday shoutout to him with a caption, “The best birthday surprise for the best person.”

Meanwhile, last month, the pair were captured showing PDA at Netflix’s annual BAFTA Awards after-party in London.