Attempts being made to create political, administrative crises: Sanaullah

PTI chairman Imran Khan (left) and Interior Minster Rana Sanaullah. — YouTube/PTI/APP/File

ISLAMABAD: Highlighting the role of parliament in maintaining order in the country, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday said the legislative body should guide the nation in its affairs and play a role to check attempts to create an administrative crisis in the country.

The federal minister, while speaking at the National Assembly on a motion related to various national issues including law and order, said, without naming anyone, that "one person [Imran Khan] is trying to create law and order problems along with his group".

He said that attempts are being made to create political and administrative crises in the country and parliament should work to check these attempts while giving directions to overcome the economic crisis.

The security czar further said that parliament is the supreme institution and other institutions have their own domains, responsibilities and authorities as per the Constitution framed by said parliament.

He said that this institution [parliament] can amend the Constitution and increase or decrease the authority of other institutions.

The interior minister said that parliament should discuss the overall situation and provide directions to all institutions on their basic roles.

Though there is no political or administrative crisis right now attempts are being made for it which should be curbed, he added.

The interior minister said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan had been involved in creating chaos and unrest in the country for the last ten years.

“Sit-in for 126 days, foul language in the speeches and disrespect for parliament, long marches and protests from 2013-18 were aimed at creating anarchy in the country,” he added.

He also alleged that elections were rigged and managed to bring Khan into power in 2018.

Imran Khan tried to sideline the opposition and rejected the offers of Shehbaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari for cooperation to steer the country out of challenges, Sanaullah also said.