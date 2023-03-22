Buckingham Palace to hire separate live-in chef to prepare King Charles’ vegan meals

Buckingham Palace is reportedly looking to hire a new live-in chef to cook vegan meals for King Charles.

The monarch follows the diet one day a week when he avoids eating meat, fish and dairy for environmental reasons.

A Premier Sous Chef position is being advertised for at Buckingham Palace to support the head chef, per the Mirror.

The successful candidate’s food will be enjoyed not only by the monarch, but also staff and guests at grand state banquets attended by the King.

The job advert reads: “This job is truly like no other. As Premier Sous Chef you’ll help to lead a team of talented professionals in the Royal Kitchens. Supporting the Head Chef, you’ll oversee day-to-day operations, and whether its staff lunches or a grand State Banquet, you’ll ensure every meal is delivered to the highest of standards.”

The hired chef will be joining a “team of thirty” and will operate from “six different residences.”

“You’ll develop and prepare diverse menus and source the very best Seasonal ingredients, as well as helping to manage stock levels and co-ordinate staff rotas,” the ad stated. “You’ll motivate and inspire those around you, monitoring the performance and development of a highly competent team, as well as recruiting and training new members.”

Along with an experience of working in “fine dining or a five star catering operation,” the new is required to have people management skills as well.

Charles previously talked about how one’s diet can help the environment. In a 2021 interview with the BBC, Charles shared, “The business of what we eat is, of course, important. For years I haven’t eaten meat and fish on two days a week.”

He added, “And I don’t eat dairy products on one day a week. If more did that, you reduce a lot of the pressure on the environment.”