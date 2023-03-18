PSL 2023: PSL Team of Tournament based on performances so far

There is no denying that the ongoing season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season eight has had no shortage of excitement, delight and complete reversals of fate.

The thrill experienced by audiences who have been deeply invested in the tournament was a result of the uber-talented local and foreign players who have made a name for themselves in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)’s flagship tournament.

Here is a look at the PSL 2023 Team of the Tournament.

1. Babar Azam – Peshawar Zalmi

The prolific batter is currently the highest run-scorer, 522, in the event and played a key role in his side’s run to the playoffs. Coupled with an improved strike-rate, Babar is one of the first names on the team sheet this season.

Runs: 522

Average: 52.20

Strike-rate: 145.40

2. Mohammad Rizwan – Multan Sultans (c)

For the third consecutive year, the consistent Rizwan amassed 500 or more runs in a single edition of PSL. He is also the captain of the Team of the Tournament because of his impressive leadership skills.

Runs: 516

Average: 57.33

Strike-rate: 142.54

3. Mohammad Haris – Peshawar Zalmi

The young Haris impressed one and all in the tournament with his enterprising stroke play. His fearless approach makes him a great asset for Zalmi and Pakistan cricket in general.

Runs: 350

Average: 31.81

Strike-rate: 186.17

4. Rilee Rossouw – Multan Sultans

The South African batter has been a key player for Sultans this season with his clean hitting and game awareness during crunch times.

Runs: 401

Average: 44.55

Strike-rate: 172.84

5. Azam Khan – Islamabad United

With his ability to clear the fence at will, Azam Khan can take the game away from the opposition in a matter of a few balls.

Runs: 282

Average: 40.28

Strike-rate: 161.14

6. Imad Wasim – Karachi Kings

Despite the Kings failing to live up to expectations, their captain Imad Wasim was in great touch, especially with the bat, throughout the league stage.

Runs: 404

Average: 134.66

Strike-rate: 170.46

7. Faheem Ashraf – Islamabad United

The all-rounder provides balance to the side with his ability to finish a match while also being a handy option with the ball.

Runs: 215

Wickets: 8

Batting strike-rate: 149.30

8. Rashid Khan – Lahore Qalandars

The wily Afghanistan leg-spinner was instrumental in ensuring that Lahore played their second consecutive PSL final.

Wickets: 18

Economy: 6.53

Best: 4-21

9. Abbas Afridi – Multan Sultans

The emerging right-armer has been a crucial part of the Sultans’ campaign this year by picking up regular wickets during the death overs. He is also the highest wicket-taker in the tournament.

Wickets: 23

Economy: 9.45

Best: 5-47

10. Ihsanullah – Multan Sultans

Ihsanullah stole the limelight this season with his pace and accuracy, which makes him one of the players to watch out for in the future.

Wickets: 21

Economy: 7.26

Best: 5-12

11. Haris Rauf – Lahore Qalandars

The speedster regularly chipped away at the wickets during the tournament and remained an important member of Lahore’s bowling attack.

Wickets: 17

Economy: 8.98

Best: 3-22