Ranbir Kapoor's video of copying Alia Bhatt's iconic meme makes fans chuckle hard

Ranbir Kapoor exhibits his hidden talent, video goes viral on internet.
A video has going viral on social media of Ranbir trying to copy some of the most iconic memes of Bollywood. Starting from Rajinikanth’s meme to Nana Patekar’s 'control Uday control' meme, he showcased his outstanding mimic skills. He also claims in the video that even though he is not on social media, he is a certified meme expert.
RK also copied Alia Bhatt’s most iconic 'mujhay ghar jana hai' meme that garnered all the attention on the internet. Specifically, this particular enat made fans giggle even harder.
Fans have been flooding the comment section with their reactions. One of the fans wrote: “The last one! Aree bhai biwi se darro apni!” while another fan wrote: “Last waala achcha tha Alia!!" another one commented: “Cutie he is. The last one is the best!"
On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is running successfully worldwide. The rom com also features Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role, reports News18.
Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt is looking forward to the release of her upcoming film with Ranveer Singh; Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.
