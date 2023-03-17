Jennifer Aniston reveals unexpected choice for ‘funniest’ Adam Sandler movie

File footage

Jennifer Aniston has named a rather unexpected choice for the ‘funniest’ Adam Sandler movie.

Aniston and Sandler have reunited for the upcoming comedy-drama Murder Mystery 2, a sequel to their comedy that broke streaming records for Netflix in 2019.

While both stars have been busy promoting the film, which is releasing later this month, the Friends star, 54, named the Sandler film she thinks is the best.

Aniston recalled being unable to “keep a straight face” when watching the actor and said, “Personally, I think You Don’t Mess With the Zohan is one of the funniest movies.”

In the 2008 film, Sandler, 56, played an Israeli counter-terrorist commando who, after faking his own death, travels to New York City to become a hairstylist. The film has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 37 per cent.

Aniston added, “And then he has Uncut Gems – it’s very rare for actors to be able to hit it out of the park in every genre.”

Aniston and Sandler starring Murder Mystery 2 will be released on the streaming service on March 31st.