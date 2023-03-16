Security forces 'recover arms and ammunition' in Chaman IBO

Some of the arms and ammunition recovered during the Chaman IBO. — ISPR

Security forces recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition including rockets, improvised explosive devices and other accessories in an intelligence-based operation in Balochistan's Chaman, a statement issued by the military’s media wing said on Thursday.

As per the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operation was carried out in the general area Boghra Road of Chaman to search for a suspected hideout of terrorists.

The terrorists were involved in the recent firing incidents on law enforcement agencies and civilians in the Chaman area besides planting of improvised explosive devices in surrounding areas.

The ISPR added that the hideout was identified with the help of continuous technical surveillance and reconnaissance of the area.

“The recovery has helped avert an obvious terrorist activity at some urban areas like Quetta,” the ISPR said.

The military’s media wing vowed that the Pakistan Army in step with the nation, remains determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging the peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.

The province of Balochistan has been wrecked by ethnic, sectarian, militant and separatist violence fed by a potpourri of groups.

