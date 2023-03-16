Miley Cyrus ‘happiest she's been in a long time’ after moving on from Liam Hemsworth divorce

Miley Cyrus has moved on from her “toxic” marriage and divorce from ex Liam Hemsworth after taking her time to heal from the painful split.

The Wrecking Ball hitmaker is the “happiest” and “healthiest” she "has been in a longtime" since her headline making breakup from the Hunger Games star, a source told People Magazine.

"Everyone was blaming her for the divorce and calling her this wild child, but that wasn't fair,” the insider added. “Their relationship and marriage was toxic, and she was heartbroken."

In her new song titled Muddy Feet, the singer’s fans believe she is throwing shade on Hemsworth, however, the insider noted that Cyrus is not “trying to bash” him.”

"She's not trying to bash Liam, but she feels like she has every right to own the narrative after everyone was picking her apart after the breakup," the insider said.

The source added that Cyrus finally feels ready to "tell her side of the story" after having "had time to process and heal" from the split.

Hemsworth and Cyrus parted ways in 2019 after a decade-long romance and almost one year of marriage. The ex-lovers' divorce was finalized in 2020.

At the time, some insiders close to Cyrus alleged that she did not want to end their marriage and was willing to do everything to get back together with Hemsworth.

As for her current love life, the insider said Cyrus loves her boyfriend Max Morando’s “low-key” lifestyle. "He has no interest in being a huge celebrity; he's very low-key. Miley loves these qualities," the insider said.

"Miley can be herself. They are supportive of each other's careers. Miley is enjoying life and things are great,” the source added.