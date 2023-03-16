Caught on camera: Man hits daughter-in-law with brick for 'wanting to work'

Video screengrab shows man hitting his daughter-in-law with a brick.— NDTV

A woman in India's capital Delhi was severely wounded after being hit by her father-in-law with a brick on Tuesday in northwest Delhi, local Indian media reported.

The unfortunate incident was caught on camera and the video made rounds on social media. Reportedly, the 26-year-old wanted to work to support her husband Praveen Kumar, something the perpetrator did not allow.

The father-in-law felt angry at Kajal, the victim, for wanting to financially support Kumar, officials told the media. Police also reported that she was attacked by the man when she was going for a job interview.

In the video, Kajal can be seen walking down the street in Delhi's Prem Nagar. Her father-in-law follows her with a brick in his hand. He confronts the woman after which she tries to leave. Infuriated, the man hits Kajal repeatedly on her head with a brick.

Kajal is seen trying to escape but her father-in-law chases her with the deadly weapon in his hand. Fortunately, the woman survived the blows to her head and received 17 stitches at the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital where she was carried by her husband.

A case has been registered against the father-in-law by Kajal's parents. An investigation is ongoing.