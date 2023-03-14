Lady Gaga gave loudest cheer when 'RRR' bagged Best Original Song award at Oscars 2023

'RRR' bags an Oscar Award in the Best Original Song category

Lady Gaga gives the loudest cheer to team RRR on wining the Best Original Song award for at the 95th Academy Awards.

A video has been circulating on social media where Lady Gaga can be seen giving a standing ovation to the team on hearing their name when the final winner was announced. Even though, she was also nominated in the same category as RRR but the spirit she carried and the way she appreciated their victory won hearts on social media.

One of her fans shared the video on twitter along with a caption that read: “Lady gaga’s reaction when natu natu wining the best original song at the #oscars is so pure.”

For those unversed, Gaga’s song from Top Gun: Maverick 'Hold My Hand' was nominated in the same category with RRR.

SS Rajamouli’s RRR is making India proud ever since it has been released and now with another major victory at the 95th Academy Awards, the film has created a major history. Music composer MM Keeravani and Chandrabose accepted the Oscar award on stage.

Film RRR starred Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles. It also featured prominent actors like Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran and Ajay Devgn, reports Indiatoday.